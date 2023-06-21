LEWISTON, Idaho — The city of Lewiston, Nez Perce County received a donation from the the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today to assist the cost of drinking water construction.
According to DEQ, the favorable loan terms represent a $373,009 savings to the community when leveraged with average costs for municipal general obligation debt issuances.
The funding will be used for emergency funding assistance for demolition and assessment of the failed High Reservoir. There will be no repayment obligation.