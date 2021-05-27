SPOKANE, WA- On Wednesday, police arrested 23-year-old Kevin Taylor-Nunley for molesting a young boy at the Eagle Point Apartments.
The Spokane Valley Police Department says on Tuesday afternoon, they responded to the apartments for reports of a young boy who had been molested. The boy's mother told them that a man named Kevin (later identified as Taylor-Nunley) went with her son from the apartment complex playground to a vacant apartment, and molested him.
Sexual Assault Unit Detectives were called to the scene to investigate, and a search warrant was obtained to collect evidence from the apartment as well as samples of Taylor-Nunley's DNA.
A detective contacted Taylor-Nunley and collected the samples, though Taylor-Nunley declined to answer questions.
Wednesday, detectives returned to the apartments and arrested Taylor-Nunle for Rape of a Child 1st Degree, Child Molestation 1st Degree, and Kidnapping 1st Degree. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Investigators believe that there could be additional people who live at or frequent the apartment complex who could provide additional information regarding Taylor-Nunley's interactions with juveniles. Anyone with information is asked to contact SAU Detective Tom Keys at (509)-477-3474, reference # 10066151.