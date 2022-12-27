MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court.
24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon charges in connection to the shooting.
Court documents detailed testimony from a 16-year-old girl, who told deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office she witnessed the victim "smack" Metsker "one or two times in the face" during an argument the day before the shooting.
According to the same witness's testimony to deputies, she saw the victim holding Metsker to the ground on Friday. Metsker allegedly yelled "he's trying to rape me" before she grabbed a gun and ultimately shot the victim.
Metsker's attorney pointed out these details during her first appearance in court on Tuesday, painting the shooting as an act of self-defense, although the witness also testified the victim was walking away from Metsker at the time she fired the weapon.
"In the state's own facts, the eye-witness to this says there's an assault against my client by the decedent, there's an attempted rape against my client by the decedent," said her attorney.
The affidavit of facts also detailed Metsker's history of domestic violence against the victim dating back to 2018, including eight calls for service involving Metsker and the victim. On multiple occasions, Metsker was arrested on charges related to domestic violence, including for assault, arson and malicious mischief.
On Jan. 15, 2021, Metsker and the victim were both contacted by law enforcement. Metsker had injuries on her face, but both parties said she had inflicted her own injuries during an argument.