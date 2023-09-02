WASHINGTON — 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips are being recalled due to the possibility of contamination with outside materials, specifically pieces of plastic, on September 2.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Conagra Brands, Inc., a Marshall, Mo. establishment, has recalled frozen chicken strips entrees after receiving a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product.
This material resulted in an oral injury associated with the customer consuming the product, according to an FSIS announcement.
The products were produced on June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023, and July 11, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:
- 8.9-oz. carton containing one entrée of "BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL" with best if used by "DEC 11 2024," "JAN 01 2025," or "JAN 07 2025" and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.
Consumers with these products in their freezer are warned not to eat the food and to either throw it away or return it, said FSIS.
FSIS urges consumers with food safety to call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.