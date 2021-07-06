UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 2:00 P.M.
Level 2 evacuations are now in place in the area of Jepson Road.
The fire is reported as fast-moving. Residents of this area need to get ready to leave.
Stevens County fire says multiple homes are threatened and fire retardant aircrafts are on the way.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPRINGDALE, Wash. - Emergency crews are asking Stevens County residents to steer clear of the north end of Springdale where a 8-acre fire is in progress.
Stevens County fire says it's pushing to the northeast.
Firefighters are on scene and a helicopter is on the way.