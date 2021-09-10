STEVENS PASS, Wash. - Drivers passing by found a body along the edge of Highway 2 Tuesday near the Rock Mountain Trail Head, according to Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
Among responding units was the Washington State Crime Lab investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
The deceased person was identified as a 25-year-old female from Snohomish County. The cause of her death is yet to be determined.
Law enforcement said there's no evidence of a threat to Chelan County citizens or travelers on Highway-2 at this time.
Anyone who witnessed something suspicious or has video or information about the incident near the Stevens Pass summit is encouraged to call Chelan County's tip line at 509-667-6845.