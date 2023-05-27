DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - A 250 acre wildfire is burning near 10th Street Northeast in East Wenatchee.
An alert was sent to 250 homes in the area to be prepared to evacuate. At this time, no mandatory evacuations have been made.
No homes or structures have been damaged by the fire thus far.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, investigators believe lightning could be the cause.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.