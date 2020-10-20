SPOKANE, Wash. - The bond of the two teens accused of shooting a 19-year-old on South Hill Sunday afternoon was set at $250,000 each.
According to court documents, 16-year-old Logan Birrell and 17-year-old Tobias Hamm are being charged as adults for assault in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.
Birrell and Hamm are accused of shooting 19-year-old Steven LeBlanc near Regal and 55th.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Birrell and Hamm were meeting LeBlanc to purchase a vape pen for $15.
