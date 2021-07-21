SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies booked a person suspected of vehicular assault Tuesday night after they crashed their car into a bicyclist, sending them to the hospital via Life Flight.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the bicyclist was struck from behind while riding on W. Curtis Road. They received potentially life-threatening injuries, prompting a quick air-lift to the hospital.
The driver involved in the crash, 26-year-old Axilena M. White, stayed on the scene where Spokane County Traffic Unit investigators took a blood sample to test for DUI.
White was booked in Spokane County Jail for Vehicular Assault.
The victim was initially in critical condition but has since improved.