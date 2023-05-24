SPOKANE, Wash. — Brianna L. Walton has contacted her family and they have advised that she is safe.
Updated: May 26, at 10:30 a.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing 26-year-old woman last seen in north Spokane.
Brianna L. Walton was last contacted on May 1, when she was believed to be going to a home in the 9500 block of North Atlantic Street in north Spokane.
Walton is white, about 5'09", 125 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a heart & wings tattoo on her upper chest.
According to the sheriff's office, her family said she is homeless and has been staying with her friends. Her family said she spends much of her time downtown, at the Donna Haven Apartments and at Northern Quest Casino.
If you have seen Walton or know where she might be, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10073140.