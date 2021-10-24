MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A suspect is in custody and a 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a home in rural Moses Lake.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Larson Housing area for a reported shooting at 8:15 a.m.
Arriving deputies found a man on the back porch of 1106 Arlington with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Samaritan Hospital where he died.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said witnesses stated there was an argument between the victim and the suspect, 48-year-old David Hagar, before they heard gunshots.
Hagar willingly came out of his home and was taken into custody without incident. The shooting is currently being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.
The 27-year-old male is in the custody of the Grant County Coroner who will release the name after the next of kin is notified.