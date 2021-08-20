27th annual Unity in the Community happening Saturday at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, the 27th annual Unity in the Community will take place at Riverfront Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to the Facebook event, this was launched in 1994 to showcase Spokane's diversity and bring the community together based on respect, trust and collaboration. The event looks to put a community-building mindset, based on inclusion, equity and valuing the community asset.
The Facebook event page says it's the biggest multicultural event in the Inland Northwest, involving more than 30 sponsors, 100 volunteers, 150 vendors and entertainers.
For more information, click here.