...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in patchy frost
formation.
* WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden,
Rathdrum, Republic, Eastport, St Maries, Moscow, Bonners Ferry,
Kellogg, Tekoa, Uniontown, Mullan, Oakesdale, Kettle Falls,
Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Sandpoint, Wauconda, Coeur d'Alene, La
Crosse, Post Falls, Newport, Davenport, Priest River, Potlatch,
Plummer, Genesee, Deer Park, Inchelium, Pullman, Colville, and
Pinehurst.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clouds are expected to thin overnight with
winds calming down in sheltered valleys after midnight. The
coolest temperatures will likely be just before sunrise Wednesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&