SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone.
29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
In November, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office determined the cause of death was homicide. Through this, detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest Hood.
During the investigation, Hood left Washington and in the fall was arrested in Florida for unrelated charges. According to SPD, he's currently serving time in Florida and extradition proceedings are pending.
It's unclear when he will arrive in Washington to face second-degree murder charges.