SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 29-year-old was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday for a fatal shooting that took place in October of last year.
Kayla J. Holden was arrested for first-degree murder after investigators determined she was involved in the shooting of 37-year-old Allyson R. Davis.
It happened near S. Custer Rd. and E. 1st St. in Spokane Valley. Davis was approached by Holden and 42-year-old Jerome J. Lee Jr. and asked for a ride. During the interaction, Holden reportedly took out a handgun which was fired in the scuffle that followed.
Davis was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Holden pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery Friday.
Lee Jr. was also arrested in October for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection to the shooting. He is set to be tried May 23.