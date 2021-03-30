As we all know Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has become a media darling because of his "Drew Manchu." He has that mustache goatee thing that his mom openly hates, but that the rest of the country has embraced with open arms.
Our partners at The Spokesman-Review created a printout of Timme without the mustache and gives you the option of customizing it yourself.
We brought a bunch of them to Mrs. Debbie Comstock's second-grade class today and she told her kids to go crazy.
The result is a mixed bag: disturbing, inspiring, beautiful and haunting...
Mrs. Comstock told us that the kids had a blast doing this however they turned out.
By the way, Mrs. Comstock is *the* biggest Gonzaga fan probably in the Mead School District.
Download your own Drew Timme drawing to color in here.