3,662 Avista customers without power in Millwood

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage.

Avista did not share what caused the outage. 

Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m.

More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. 

The utility has not yet identified a cause for the outage but said on Twitter they are assessing the situation. 

You can track the status of this outage on the Avista outage map

This is a developing story. As we learn more, this page will be updated.

