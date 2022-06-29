WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that funding from the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program is on the way to three Washington state airports.
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is receiving $1,045,754 to help pay for a new terminal building. This grant funds the eighth phase, which consists of baggage sorting and delivery areas.
Ephrata Municipal Airport is receiving $159,000 to reconstruct 275 feet of the existing Taxiway A2 pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.
Ocean Shores Municipal Airport is receiving $110,000 to remove tree and shrub obstructions from the Runway 33 approach path.
The AIG program specifically aims to modernize the nation’s infrastructure through capital investment in airports. AIG funds can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.