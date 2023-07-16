Weather Alert

...DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS INTO MONDAY... .The passage of a dry cold front will break down the hot ridge of high pressure and bring critical fire conditions to much of central and eastern Washington through Monday. Hot southerly winds will be found this evening across central and north central Washington. Winds will shift to the west and northwest overnight. Expect strong westerly winds across central and eastern Washington on Monday in the wake of a dry cold front. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN PALOUSE, SPOKANE AREA, LOWER PALOUSE AND SNAKE RIVER... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidities: 13 to 21 percent. * Impacts: Any new and existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&