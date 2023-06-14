SOAP LAKE, Wash. — 3 individuals were arrested in connection to a shooting and assault near Soap Lake on June 13.
Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to 20000-block of Road B.5-Northeast for alleged shots fired and fighting between a group of people.
Witnesses told deputies that earlier there was a conflict between motorists. There was a fistfight involving the 32-year-old suspect and 17 year-old victim.
The suspect left and returned to the scene with back-up (three other individuals, two who had firearms).
The four suspects confronted the victim and hit him in the head with a gun. While the victim fell to the ground, one suspect fired off one round towards the victim and missed.
All suspects fled from the scene before deputies arrived. With further investigation, deputies were able to find three of the four victims around 1:45 a.m. on June 14.
3 of the suspects have been booked at the Grant County Jail, all charged with second-degree assault (complicit). The fourth suspect faces the same charges, but was not arrested since they are the caregiver to two small children.