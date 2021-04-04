SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - A driver is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk, causing a three-vehicle crash and knocking out power to part of Spokane Valley.
Deputies said just before 5 A.M. on Sunday, the driver of a Chrysler Seabring was speeding, ran a red light and smashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Farr and Appleway.
One of the vehicles hit a power pole and brought down the power line.
The power company is currently working to repair that line. It said it will be about two hours until power is restored and the intersection of Appleway and Farr Road reopens.
Deputies say no one was seriously hurt.