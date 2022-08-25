3-car crash on Newport Highway near Bear Lake cleared after closing northbound lanes

The crash has now been cleared.
Last Updated: aug. 25 at 5:35 p.m.
A three-car crash has the northbound lanes on US-2 by Bear Lake closed right now.
A detour is in place via Calispell Road, Milan Road and Laurel Road. Right now, there's no estimated time for reopening.
Heads up, US 2/Newport Hwy northbound is blocked near Bear Lake (east of Deer Park) due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic control is on the way. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/T8YQBrUsp6— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 25, 2022