3-car crash on Newport Highway near Bear Lake cleared after closing northbound lanes
The crash has now been cleared.

Last Updated: aug. 25 at 5:35 p.m.

A three-car crash has the northbound lanes on US-2 by Bear Lake closed right now.

A detour is in place via Calispell Road, Milan Road and Laurel Road. Right now, there's no estimated time for reopening.

