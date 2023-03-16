KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - An early morning collision on Snoqualmie Pass closed down eastbound traffic on I-90 near Cabin Creek, 11 miles east of the summit. Authorities said three people died, and two more were taken to hospital for their injuries.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident happened early on Thursday, shortly after midnight. A UPS semi-truck with two trailers was headed west on I-90, just west of Cle Elum when the driver crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Kia Optima with five people from Yakima inside.
All of the occupants of the Kia were wearing their seatbelts. However, three people died at the scene, including 40-year-old Justin Poole, 27-year-old Michaela Buckholt, and a 10-year-old. Two other passengers, including 36-year-old Nicole Wallawine-Poole and a 6-year-old, were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation, though WSP confirmed drugs and alcohol are not involved.
WSP confirmed eastbound lanes would remain close until the afternoon. There is no estimated time for reopening. You can check the road status on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.