SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Valley School District cancelled all classes last Friday after receiving credible threats against LGBTQ+ students. Two suspects were arrested in relation to the threats, while a third later turned himself in. All three were expelled for their threats.
Court documents released Wednesday provide more details on the threats and the suspects involved, including 18-year-old Mack Wilson, a former student at East Valley High School, who was expelled and is being charged as an adult after records of a student group Snapchat revealed he was among those sharing hateful rhetoric and encouraging violence.
According to the documents, a student witness was added to a group on Snapchat called "Fag protest," which included many other students currently enrolled at EVHS. Many in the group began discussing acts of violence against LGBTQ+ students, including talks of a shooting.
Concerned, the student witness emailed the principal and assistant principal with screen captures and a video recording of the content.
According to the documents, the school contacted Spokane Valley Police Department. At 2 a.m. on March 31, police interviewed the student witness, who allowed investigators to review and document the continuing group chat conversation.
After reviewing the group chat, SVPD and school officials determined classes should be cancelled across the district.
The documents detail a number of slurs and threats made against LGBTQ+ students, including threats to stab or shoot gay and transgender peers.
In an interview with Wilson, he told investigators he was trying to keep the group's plan "a non-violent thing." When asked why he posted a photo of a gun, he claimed it was an Airsoft replica pistol and posted it as a "joke."
When asked who the planned target was, Wilson replied, "the fags and stuff. I'm not really sure."
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies seized two .45 caliber semi-automatic pistols, a 12-gauge shotgun, three "airsoft" pistols, and a cell phone from one juvenile's residence; a replica Glock pistol, photographs of various firearms (found but not seized), and a loaded Glock 9mm pistol magazine, and two cell phones from the other juvenile's house.
The two juvenile students were contacted by deputies at their homes and taken into custody without incident at Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center. On further review, investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest Wilson on threats to bomb or injure property. Wilson was in Ellensburg at the time, but he has since been arrested.