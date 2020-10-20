WHITMAN COUNRT, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police said two suspects had a long and cold walk home after hiding from deputies who were investigating a poaching incident.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, officers arrived at a poaching in progress near Ewan a few days before the opening of the general rifle deer opener.
A Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputy detained one suspect who admitted that he shot the buck from his car.
Two other suspects hid from the officer and fled on foot. The two suspects walked five miles before knocking on the door of a local farmer around 2:00 a.m. The farmer gave the suspects a ride to Cheney.
Several charges will be filed by the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.
