BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – The Shubin family was driving on a small road just north of Sandpoint crossing Selle Road when their car was struck by an oncoming train.
Charles Brown has been living across these train tracks in Bonner County for over 40 years, he says he's seen several collisions involving a train, but this was the first deadly one.
Brown said he met the family moments before they were hit at a yard sale he was hosting and watched the Shubin Family drive away as the train whistled. "It was getting closer and closer, and it's about the time he's going on the last blast, and they didn't stop. They just went right through," said Brown.
Brown's son Wade, a volunteer firefighter, was one of the first people on the scene began rescuing the youngest Shubin family member, a nine-month-old girl, the lone survivor. He said, in that moment, his main focus was to keep her alive.
"I was wiping blood off of her, as I was carrying her back up, in my mind thinking about the medical proceedings, make sure she got there and make her as comfortable as I could," said Brown.
Corporal Troy Tulleners, the Primary Investigating Idaho State Police Trooper for this crash, says while they don't know what happened yet he wants to stress, "whether that yield sign is present the crossing arms or anything like that you have to yield to the train."
Wade Brown says he hopes this serves as a tragic reminder for everyone, "it's not that important to race across to beat that train. If the bars are down, you have to stop.
Idaho State Police officials said that the Shubins were both wearing seatbelts, and both children were in car seats. As for the little girl, she is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral costs for the three family members killed, with remaining donations going towards the medical costs for the baby girl. If you would like to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.