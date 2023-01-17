HELENA, Mont. - Three grizzly bear cubs have been euthanized after testing positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in Montana this fall.
According to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), the three bears were seen in poor condition, showing signs of disorientation, partial blindness and other neurological issues.
“We suspect these mammals probably get the virus from consuming infected birds,” said FWP Wildlife Veterinarian Jennifer Ramsey in a press release.
The HPAI virus mainly occurs in birds, is extremely contagious and can be fatal to some species of birds.
According to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of this virus spreading to humans is very low.
The FWP staff is asking to know about unusual or unexplained cases of sickness or death of wild birds and animals. If you know anything, call their local wildlife biologist or the wildlife lab in Bozeman at 406-577-7880 or 406-577-7882.