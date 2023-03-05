RITZVILLE, Wash. – Three people were hospitalized in a crash on I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville early Sunday morning, after the driver was allegedly driving under the influence.
According to the Washington State Patrol, 20-year-old Jose Vargas, 19-year-old Sydne McGrew and 18-year-old Alex Topete were not wearing their seatbelts when their SUV left the road and rolled onto the median. WSP said Vargas was driving the vehicle and was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Vargas and McGrew were taken to Good Samaritan for their injuries, and Topete was transported to Sacred Heart.