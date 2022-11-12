MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause.
According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic headed north-south on Argonne. A blue 1995 Ford Mustang was headed east in the westbound lanes on Trent and ran the stoplight, striking a southbound silver 2002 Kia Rio driven by 75-year-old Janet Toone.
Toone's car and the Mustang both spun from the impact, causing the Mustang to strike a brown 2000 Buick, the force of which pushed the Buick into a 2009 Kia Sportage.
The Mustang's occupants, 40-year-old Rocky Disney and 28-year-old Keenen Keller, were both transported to hospital for injuries, and the car was totaled in the crash. Charges for the driver, Disney, are pending. WSP did not indicate whether Disney was under the influence at the time.
Toone was not injured in the collision, though her car was damaged in the crash.
The Buick was also totaled in the crash and the driver, 49-year-old Bobby Raiford, was charged with a DUI. He was transported to hospital for his injuries.
Also transported for treatment was 66-year-old Morgan Laura, whose Kia was damaged in the crash.
Of the five people involved, four were confirmed to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. It is unknown whether Keller was wearing one.
Last updated on Nov. 12 at 5:15 p.m.
The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time.
Traffic is flowing smoothly through the intersection again.
Last updated on Nov. 11 at 5:15 p.m.
A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
The southbound lanes of Argonne are partially blocked, while the northbound lanes of Argonne are impassable.
Westbound Trent is reduced to one lane and eastbound Trent is being diverted to southbound Argonne.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.