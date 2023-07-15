SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire call on the 2300 block of East Mission Avenue on Friday night. 911 callers reported that they believed the house was still occupied.
Firefighters arrived to the home heavily involved in fire on the back side. Two occupants of the home were identified and evaluated by SFD paramedics, but refused transport by ambulance to the hospital. They claimed that they escaped before SFD's arrival.
A third victim, a civilian rescuer who noticed the fire when it first started, had shortness of breath from smoke inhalation but was treated by SFD paramedics. No information is available on this victim's current condition.
The fire was under control in 15 minutes, but the resulting damage to the house was estimated at around $100,000.