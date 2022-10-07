traffic alert

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - One person has been airlifted and two more are injured after a crash four miles west of Lacrosse.

According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle traveling westbound on SR-26 attempted to pass into another lane and hit two other vehicles in the eastbound lane.

Two 18-year-old women, a driver and a passenger in the eastbound lane, were transported to a Whitman-area hospital. The driver of the vehicle that hit their vehicle, a 90-year-old woman from Blaine, was also transported to the hospital, but was then airlifted to Sacred Heart.

All three people were wearing seatbelts. 

