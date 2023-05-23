SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - State Route 27 from 16th to 32nd is blocked after three kids and one woman were hit by a car.
Police have confirmed a two-year-old, a three-year-old and a child under 10 were hit.
The two and three year old were transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The oldest child and the woman sustain minor injuries. One child with life-threatening injuries was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight, it is unknown which one at this time.
Police on-scene told NonStop Local KHQ, the driver involved in this crash is a 17-year-old girl who does not sustain any injuries.
Emergency crews say the highway will be closed for a while, you should continue to avoid the area.
Last Updated: May 23 at 10 p.m.
A serious injury collision is blocking Highway 27 from 16th to 32nd in Spokane Valley.
Emergency crews including the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol are on scene. NonStop Local KHQ has a crew on the way to gather more information.
Traffic Warning SR27 at E 24TH in Spokane Valley, WSP investigating vehicle verse pedestrian(s) serious injury collision. SR27 closed in both directions, avoid area take alternate routes. GR.— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) May 24, 2023
You should avoid the area.
