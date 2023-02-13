EAST LANSING, Mich. - All five victims transported to the hospital are in critical condition following a mass shooting at Michigan State University, the MSU Police and Public Safety Twitter confirmed.
The suspect is also confirmed to be a 45-year-old male who is in no way affiliated with the university.
Last Updated: Feb. 13 at 11:20 a.m.
Three people are dead, five are injured and the suspect is dead after a mass shooting at Michigan State University (MSU).
Around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, students at Michigan State University received an alert: “There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately."
MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
It wasn't long before the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety tweeted an update: "There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries."
MSU Police and Public Safety then confirmed that five people had been transported to the hospital, some in life threatening condition. Three people were confirmed dead.
A short description followed by photo's of the suspect were released leading police to find him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
All campus activates, athletics and classes have been canceled for the next 48 hours following the shooting. Students are advised to not go to campus tomorrow.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.