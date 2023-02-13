EAST LANSING, Mich. - MSU Police and Safety have confirmed in a press conference that the gunman who shot and killed three people and injuring five has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Last Updated: 9:30 p.m.
MSU Police and Safety have confirmed three people are dead and five are injured after a shooting at Michigan State University.
UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/on3iPHhsfK— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
Last Updated: 8:45 p.m.
At least five people have been wounded, some with life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Michigan State University, campus police said in a press conference.
According to a tweet from Michigan State University Police and Pubic Safety, the suspect is descried as a short male with a mask. Photos have been released of the suspect by the Michigan State University Police and Pubic Safety.
UPDATE: The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/7imm32DhAA— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
Last Updated: 8:20 p.m.
Michigan State University police officials have told local NBC affiliate that one person has died in a shooting on campus.
Last Updated: 7:17 p.m.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
The police made the statement Monday night on Twitter, saying there appeared to be only one suspect. It did not say if anyone was in custody.
Michigan State University police had ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around the school’s East Lansing campus.
In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.
The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.