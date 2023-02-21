LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Three people are dead after an avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth.
On Feb. 20, a group of six climbers attempted to climb Colchuck Peak just eight miles south of Leavenworth, one climber staying at their base camp.
According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the lead climber triggered the avalanche when climbing the Northeast Couloir of the mountain.
Washington has seen 76 avalanches in the last 30 years, according to Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC). Always check the avalanche danger forecast on the NWAC website before heading out for winter recreation on the mountains.
Four of the climbers were swept down falling 500 feet down the mountain. Three climbers died on the mountian due to the trauma sustained from the fall. The fourth climber received non-life threatening injuries and hiked back to the base camp with the other climber.
Once back at the base camp, they immediately reported the incident and sent a search party for help.
The Chelan County Mounty Rescue, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and ORV unit, Seattle Mountain Rescue, Tacoma Mountain Rescue and Yakima Mountain Rescue all assisted in the rescue response.
Rescuers on-scene determined the avalanche conditions were too dangerous to continue to search efforts and lead the surviving climbers back to the trailhead.
CCSO continues to work with NWAC to assist in a recovery plan.