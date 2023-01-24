YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima police have confirmed the suspect responsible for shooting and killing three at a Yakima gas station is dead.
According to the Yakima Police Department, the suspect, 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, died after he shot and killed himself at the scene.
Last Updated: Jan. 24 at 4:14 p.m.
Three people are dead after an early morning shooting at a Yakima gas station. Police are currently in a standoff with the suspect.
According to our reporters at KNDU NonStop Local, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Circle K on Nob Hill Blvd. Yakima Police Department (YPD) said the suspect entered the gas station and shot three people inside. He then left and shot at a fourth person in a Chrysler at the Arco station across the street, got into the vehicle, and drove away from the scene.
Responding officers found three victims dead at the scene. The condition of the fourth victim has not been shared at this time. One of the victims was confirmed to be male, but the identities have not been released at this time. One autopsy will be conducted Wednesday, and the remaining two are scheduled for Thursday. YPD said the shooting appeared to be a random attack, not targeted.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect, and police identified him as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock.
At around 7:30 a.m., police and SWAT had tracked the suspect to a house on the 3400 block of west Birchfield, where Haddock barricaded himself inside. At 10 a.m., Haddock's mother was on scene, communicating via loudspeaker to try and convince her son to exit the house. However, the standoff was still on-going at noon.
Court documents obtained by KNDU reveal Haddock has charges dating back to 2020 for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstruction. In that incident, Haddock had taken while it was warming up. He was stopped by police in the stolen vehicle and attempted to flee, but he was apprehended by officers and arrested.
In 2021, the documents show Haddock had completed a diversion program, and the case was dismissed.
