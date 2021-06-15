COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Three more people are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting on Memorial Day in Coeur d'Alene.
According to Coeur d'Alene Police, arrest warrants were obtained for 18-year-old Vadin Bartlett and a 17-year-old male and 17-year-old girl. The three of them have been arrested and booked into jail.
On Memorial Day, Gabe Casper was shot and killed. According to court documents, Casper, and his two friends, Ashton Creech, and Vadin Bartlett met up with Matthew Holmberg and Dennon Fitterer-Usher.
According to court documents, the shooting was a drug deal gone wrong.
The court documents show that Casper was planning on robbing them for "mexi's," which is a small blue pill with fentanyl that is 50 to 100 x stronger than morphine.
At the beginning of June, Matthew Holmberg and Dennon Fitterer-Usher were also arrested and charged in relation to the shooting death.