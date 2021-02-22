3 of 7 Pullman Arts Commission members resign

Almost half of the committee members on the Pullman Arts Commission submitted letters of resignation on Monday.
The members who resigned include Jeri Harris, Katie Bunch Emerson, and Gail Siegel, according to Pullman Mayor Glen Johnson.
There is no word on why they resigned but this comes after the committee requested submissions to be reopened for the "End Racism Now" project despite having multiple designs.
A Pullman City Council meeting is set to be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. about reopening the submissions.
There is no word on who is going to chair the board.
