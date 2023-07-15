WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that three people are dead and at least two are injured following a van rollover in Wallace County, Kansas.
The van was carrying 15 people from Spokane County, ten of which were minors. The crash happened at around 10:40 a.m. on July 14.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, the vehicle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 and left the roadway to the South. The vehicle then overcorrected and came back onto the roadway, but lost control and went into the South ditch. It overturned an unknown number of times.
None of the victims affected were wearing seatbelts.