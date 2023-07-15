Weather Alert

...DRY, BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS LATE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .The breakdown of a hot ridge of high pressure and the arrival of a dry cold front will bring critical fire conditions to much of central and eastern Washington Sunday into Monday. Ahead of the front Sunday afternoon, hot south or southwest winds are expected to develop across central and north central Washington. Then on Monday, strong westerly winds will blow across central and eastern Washington in the wake the cold front. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN WASHINGTON... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph by Monday afternoon. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 24 percent. * Impacts: Any new and existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&