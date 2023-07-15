WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol reported three people are dead and at least two are injured following a van rollover in Wallace County, Kansas.
The van was carrying 15 people from Spokane County, ten of whom were minors. The crash happened at around 10:40 a.m. on July 14.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 and left the roadway to the South. The vehicle then overcorrected and came back onto the roadway, but lost control and went into the South ditch. It overturned an unknown number of times.
KHP identified the three women victims as 70-year-old Likbar Amanu, 37-year-old Darlene A. Manene, and 24-year-old Leilani Manene.
None of the affected victims were wearing seatbelts.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover funeral and medical expenses.
According to the GoFundMe, Spokane Lighthouse Church was traveling to PEAK 2023 for the National Bible Quiz Tournament at the time of the crash.