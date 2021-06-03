Three Wilmington, Delaware police officers were taken to the hospital after being shot by a suspect, according to a release by the department. The police department said they are all in stable condition.
As of the last update, which was around 10:30 p.m. PST, there was a heavy police presence in the area. The police department said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Officials said officers responded to a call late last night. When they got on scene, a gunman inside an apartment complex opened fire.
A SWAT team was brought in and residents have been told to stay away.