SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two months ago, the Hendricks Family relocated from Colorado to Spokane. Tuesday evening was the first time Amanda Hendricks took her three children for a walk. What would happen next would be life-altering.
Hendricks and her three young children were hit by a car — all suffered injuries ranging from small fractures to head trauma.
According to his father, Hendricks' two-and-a-half-year-old son Thor sustained the most severe injuries after being thrown 25 feet. Thor is currently under observation and is experiencing brain swelling.
According to doctors, a good Samaritan saved Thor's life, not just any good Samaritan. A nurse who lived in the area arrived immediately on the scene and performed CPR.
"Within two minutes of the accident, she started performing CPR which the doctors said brought him back 110%," said Hendricks.
According to the Washington State Patrol, this crash was tragic but not criminal.
"There is no indication of drug or alcohol or any distractions from that driver at this time that rise to any criminal nature whatsoever," said Sargeant Gregory Riddell.
The 16-year-old driver was not injured. Not physically, at least. Sgt. Riddell says there was a WSP Chaplin on the scene comforting her during the tragic situation for everyone involved.
What are the next steps for little Thor? According to his father, "right now, it's just wait and see, that's where we're at."
Hendricks has a simple but emotional message for the nurse who got his little boy this far, "thank you."