3 Spokane County organizations receiving Advancing Equity Fund grants

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) is giving $250,000 in grants to community-based organizations that serve marginalized groups of people across the state, including three in Spokane County.
Organizations receiving grants in Spokane County:
“While the pandemic most recently brought inequities in health care specifically experienced by people of color to the forefront of our national consciousness, CHPW has been working side-by-side with our community health centers, other providers, and community-based and partner organizations to advance health equity for 30 years,” CEO of Community Health Plan Leanne Berge said.
The Advancing Equity Fund has provided $730,000 to 43 organizations in three years.