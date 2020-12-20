HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - Three suspects are behind bars for multiple charges after a witness reported a suspicious car to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
According to the KCSO, deputies stopped the car and determined that the three occupants were involved in the theft of multiple packages from the area.
The three people in the car were 36-year-old Ethan Cameron, 30-year-old Madeline Cameron and 20-year-old Samantha Young.
KCSO said deputies located multiple stolen packages inside the car. In addition to the packages, a snowblower was also located in the truck that is believed to be stolen from a residence in the area.
All three suspects were arrested for a list of offenses including grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft and possession of a controlled substance as heroin and meth was located during the investigation.
If anyone had any packages they believed were stolen in the Hayden area or if they have any further information about this theft case or the suspects you are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.
