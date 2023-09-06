FORD, Wash. — Three suspects have been arrested after detectives and deputies searched a property containing a plethora of stolen items, one suspect has escaped.
On Aug. 21, Stevens County detectives and Lincoln County deputies arrived at a home on James Street Way after securing two warrants.
As they arrived on scene, they found two stolen vehicles, two stolen motorcycles, a stolen camp trailer, stolen license plates and registration, six firearms, over a pound of fentanyl laced meth, money counting machine, about 150-200 keys to homes, vehicles or locks and more.
Other items that were not able to e identified stolen were 45 laptops, computers or iPads and over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment.
Three suspects were taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies for possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearms, unlawful possession of firearms, possession of short barreled firearms and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
One of the suspects, 27-year old William "Bodee" Hart was medically furlough for an emergency surgery and failed to return to jail. He is now wanted for escape and unlawful possession of a firearm.