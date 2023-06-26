SPOKANE, Wash. — One family woke up to the sound of gunfire early Saturday morning as bullets flew into their home during a drive-by shooting, which led to three arrests.
Following Saturday’s incident, the Cola family is shaken up. They said they have no idea who the shooters are or why they would target their home.
Ozzy Tarter, 19; Joshua Gould, 18; and an addition 16-year-old suspect are facing multiple charges including drive-by shooting, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Tarter is only facing drive-by shooting and first-degree assault charges, while Gould’s charges include the unlawful possession of a firearm.
The juvenile suspect is believed to be the driver of the red Hyundai which carried the suspects as they shot into the Cola’s home Saturday morning – police say the Hyundai had been reported stolen, so the juvenile is facing the charge for possessing the car.
There were two shootings Saturday morning, one around 5 a.m., the other around 7:30 a.m.
The Cola family said they are grateful to be alive. According to court documents, if the family had been standing in their home instead of lying down in bed, the bullets could have struck them in the torso.
The most serious injury is a cut on one family member’s cheek, as well as gunpowder burns, from debris after a bullet went through the family’s home on Dakota street.
After the suspects shot into the Cola’s home, they fled the scene but did not get far before creating another stop for authorities; at the intersection of Francis and Crestline, the suspects crashed into a white van, damaging both vehicles.
At the scene of the crash, police arrested all three suspects and seized the firearms.
Gould is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarter is being held on a $100,000 bond. They will both be appearing in court early in July for their arraignments.
As for this investigation, police say it is ongoing and additional charges could be possible.