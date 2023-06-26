3 teens arrested following multiple drive-by shootings in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three teens are arrested following multiple drive-by shootings this weekend.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers responded to two drive-by shootings near the 2400 block of N. Dakota Street in northeast Spokane on June 24. SPD says the first report came in around 5 a.m. with the second report happening around 7:30 a.m.
At 8 a.m., SPD responded to a crash near Francis Ave and N. Crestline Street where one vehicle involved was determined the suspect in the second shooting. Two other suspects were also arrested at the scene.
Upon an initial investigation, two guns were found at the scene and the vehicle was determined to be stolen.
18-year-old Joshua Gould, 19-year-old Ozzy Tarter and a 16-year-old male were charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Gould has an additional charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The teen suspect is a convicted felon and also has an additional charge of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He also is being charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle as he was the driver of the car.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.