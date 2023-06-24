AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Spokane and Airway Heights fire departments responded to a vehicle fire at 1:30 a.m. this morning.
When they arrived, they discovered that three vehicles and one building overall were affected by the blaze.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the fire was caused by a suspect trying to steal gas from underneath one of the vehicles. When the fire started, the person rolled out from under the vehicle and fled the scene.
The Airway Heights Police Department suspects that this person sustained severe burns. They are asking the public to contact Sergeant Newman (bnewman@cawh.org) with any information.