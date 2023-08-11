SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley law enforcement located and arrested a wanted eight-time convicted felon and two others who had over 700 suspected fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm in their possession.
On July 28 around 9:00 a.m., a 31-year-old man and female passenger were seen getting out of a 2003 Mercedes. A wanted suspect, who was an eight-time convicted felon, was identified due to a neck tattoo and a "W" tattooed on his forehead.
Law enforcement activated their lights and were able to detain him without an issue. During a search, deputies found a large quantity of small clear bags, a bundle of tinfoil and another bag with 65 suspected fentanyl pills in his pants pocket.
The man claimed the pills were for "personal use" but didn't explain the reason for having a large quantity of small bags.
At a local motel, law enforcement asked all occupants to exit the room. The person who rented the room was a 25-year-old woman who had a fully extraditable felony Idaho warrant.
Another 31-year-old woman exited the room and was also detained who had two valid misdemeanor warrants for theft and false statement.
Detectives on scene received a search warrant for the hotel room and Mercedes.
They found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol that was reported stolen, Over 740 suspected fentanyl pills, over $700 in cash, electronics and other items of evidenced were seized.
All three were taken to Spokane County Jail for their warrants.
The 31-year-old man was booked for his felony warrants for attempting to elude a police vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He also is being held by the DOC with a bond set at $75,000.
The 25-year-old woman was booked for her fugitive charge in connection with the felony Idaho warrant. She signed waivers of extradition in court and was later released to Idaho authorities.
Lastly, the 31-year-old woman was booked for her misdemeanors for theft and making false statements, but she was promptly released on her own recognizance.
This remains an active investigation and additional charges or arrests are expected.