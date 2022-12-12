SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The 3-year-old who fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines is expected to be okay according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP told NonStop Local that the boy is suffering from road rash and scratches on the left side of his face. He does not seem to have any other injuries.
The child was in a car seat but WSP believes he was able to escape while the vehicle was moving. The door then opened from the inside, it's unclear if child lock was on.
The grandfather who was the driver of the vehicle does not face any charges.
Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m.
